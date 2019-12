Tekashi69 writes apology letter to judge showing remorse for ‘gang affiliation’: ‘My world is crashing down’ Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Tekashi69 is due for sentencing next week (Picture: Redferns) Tekashi69 has seen the error of his ways as he's reportedly written a letter of apology to a judge, showing remorse for his 'gang affiliation'. The Fefe rapper has been in prison since last September following his arrest for racketeering and is waiting to be sentenced on 18 December. In an attempt to receive a lighter sentence, Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – sent a letter seemingly admitting to his 'crimes' and reflecting on his past behaviour, while stating his life is 'crashing down'. According to TMZ who...

