Rohit named La Liga’s first India brand ambassador

Hindu Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Rohit Sharma is the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a brand ambassador.
News video: Watch: Rohit Sharma picks best footballer in the Indian cricket team

Watch: Rohit Sharma picks best footballer in the Indian cricket team 02:15

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been named La Liga brand ambassador in India. The Indian opener said that this was a huge honour for him and added that he has always followed La Liga.

