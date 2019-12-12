Global  

Angela Merkel tops Forbes' list of the most powerful women in the world for 2019

Thursday, 12 December 2019
Angela Merkel tops Forbes' list of the most powerful women in the world for 2019German chancellor Angela Merkel has topped Forbes' annual ranking of the world's most powerful women for 2019. Every year, Forbes compiles a list of the most influential female leaders from across the globe, in sectors including politics, business and entertainment. Merkel has received top billing on the list for the ninth year running, with the publication praising her "steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany". Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Coming in second place is Christine Lagarde, head of the International Monetary Fund, who placed 22nd on the...
