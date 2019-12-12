Melania Trump is 'doing a wonderful job' fighting bullying: Kathy Ireland
Thursday, 12 December 2019 () When First Lady Melania Trump launched a campaign against cyberbullying last year, some praised the initiative while others sharply criticized it, citing disparaging tweets written by her husband, President Donald Trump. A year before the initiative began, former model and prominent chief executive Kathy Ireland defended Melania Trump against attacks that focused on the First Lady’s own past modeling career. In a newly released interview, Ireland stood by Melania Trump again, lauding her anti-bullying effort and declining to comment on whether some of Donald Trump’s tweets constitute cyberbullying. “She's doing a wonderful job,” Kathy Ireland, former supermodel and CEO...