Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide

euronews Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Passes Resolution To Officially Recognize The Armenian Genocide

Senate Passes Resolution To Officially Recognize The Armenian Genocide 01:22

 In October, the House voted 405-11 in favor of recognizing the Ottoman Turk-led genocide that killed 1.5 million Armenians in the 20th century.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.