Greta Gerwig on making ‘Little Women’ ‘at the speed of life’

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The first movie Greta Gerwig saw in a theater was “Muppets Take Manhattan.” When it was over, her parents momentarily couldn’t find her. She had run to the front of the theater to put her hands on the screen. “I thought I could get into it,” Gerwig says. As a filmmaker, […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Little Women' still relevant says Greta Gerwig

'Little Women' still relevant says Greta Gerwig 01:11

 Greta Gerwig, director and writer of the latest adaptation of the classic "Little Women" novel, said the plot is timeless, at the movie premiere in Paris on Thursday night (December 12).

