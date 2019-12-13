Global  

US Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide

WorldNews Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
US Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocideWASHINGTON - US Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution that formally recognizes the Ottoman Empire's mass killings against the Armenian people as "genocide," a move might...
News video: Senate Passes Resolution To Officially Recognize The Armenian Genocide

Senate Passes Resolution To Officially Recognize The Armenian Genocide 01:22

 In October, the House voted 405-11 in favor of recognizing the Ottoman Turk-led genocide that killed 1.5 million Armenians in the 20th century.

Tweets about this

jtaylorfussell

jtaylorfussell RT @TheWWImuseum: After 3 weeks of effort, resolution to officially acknowledge #ArmenianGenocide (1915-1923) passed the Senate this past w… 3 hours ago

KingBan50512521

King-Banks RT @NBCNewsWorld: The U.S. Senate passed a measure officially recognizing the century-old Armenian genocide — a move that was vociferously… 9 hours ago

MartinKarim8

Martin Karim RT @mutludc: Turkey blasts U.S. after Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide https://t.co/lcNG4GXRfH 12 hours ago

TornosNewsCom

Tornos News Int'l RT @TornosNewsCom: United States Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide by Turks https://t.co/AtjOVrmJjo https://t.co/ymyWM… 15 hours ago

uc20HWQQ8tdLDCz

ᎷᎡ. ᏀᎡᎾᏌᏣᎻ RT @JewhadiTM: U.S. Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide, angering Turkey and @IlhanMN https://t.co/wSgyKvWp1H 15 hours ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon Senate Passes Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide, in Defiance of Trump https://t.co/rErzN9c0TG 22 hours ago

TornosNewsCom

Tornos News Int'l United States Senate passes resolution recognizing Armenian genocide by Turks https://t.co/AtjOVrmJjo https://t.co/ymyWMvOm7d 22 hours ago

CyrusDowlatsha2

Cyrus Dowlatshahi Senate Passes Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide, in Defiance of Trump https://t.co/JQcKjOR4GH 1 day ago

