Trump-branded properties lost value since the 2016 election, study shows Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Las Vegas, USA - October 28, 2016: Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, NV set against a dramatic blue sky. Named for US real estate developer and politician Donald Trump, the 64-story luxury property's exterior windows are gilded with 24-carat gold. Trump-branded condominiums have lost value during their namesake’s presidential term, according to a new study. Since President Donald Trump stepped foot in the White House in 2017, properties that bear his name have sold for a lower price than what they previously sold for, according to a new... Las Vegas, USA - October 28, 2016: Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, NV set against a dramatic blue sky. Named for US real estate developer and politician Donald Trump, the 64-story luxury property's exterior windows are gilded with 24-carat gold. Trump-branded condominiums have lost value during their namesake’s presidential term, according to a new study. Since President Donald Trump stepped foot in the White House in 2017, properties that bear his name have sold for a lower price than what they previously sold for, according to a new... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this