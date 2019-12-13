Global  

Danny Aiello, Oscar-nominated star of 'Do the Right Thing,' dies at 86

WorldNews Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Danny Aiello, Oscar-nominated star of 'Do the Right Thing,' dies at 86Danny Aiello, who starred in "Do the Right Thing" among dozens of other films over a career that spanned nearly 50 years, has died, his family confirmed Friday. He was 86 years old. "It is with profound...
