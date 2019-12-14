Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'It will be his last fight, I will retire Jeff Horn': Zerafa

The Age Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Michael Zerafa says he has never been better and will repeat his upset win over Jeff Horn to force the former world champion into retirement on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sericksonri

Steve Erickson Creation & expansion of Horizon Healthcare Partners has been a major project of mine over the last ten years. So ma… https://t.co/dXU9kOla99 11 seconds ago

Dailyboxing365

Dailyboxing365 RT @MonteroOnBoxing: Canelo has vacated his WBO 175lb title; appears the Kovalev fight was a one off at LHW (as many of us predicted). I sp… 43 seconds ago

Ramzan49985742

Ramzan We will fight against this unconstitutional bill #CAA till our last breath..#IndiansAgainstCAB 3 minutes ago

PleaseGk001

Gopal Kishan Prajapati RT @iSinghVikash: Protested at india Gate along with @iSinghApurva in front of @priyankagandhi & Her jihadi supporters who want to break ou… 4 minutes ago

rbrigue

rose brigue RT @BenJolly9: The right wing of Labour will be sharpening their knives for tonight’s PLP & I urge Jeremy Corbyn to fight them back. He has… 5 minutes ago

Jiore_M

Jodie Rey Romero RT @KdinJenzen: Last night I had a reflective moment where I asked my partner: “Do you think I’ll ever stop having to fight? Is everything… 5 minutes ago

MonteroOnBoxing

Michael Montero Canelo has vacated his WBO 175lb title; appears the Kovalev fight was a one off at LHW (as many of us predicted). I… https://t.co/RRpTgqsuIr 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.