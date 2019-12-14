Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky

Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Touting his leadership role as an asset for Middle America, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed for reelection Friday as the Kentucky Republican seeks a seventh term next year. McConnell, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history, has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump as he prepares to defend himself […]


