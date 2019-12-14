Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Touting his leadership role as an asset for Middle America, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed for reelection Friday as the Kentucky Republican seeks a seventh term next year. McConnell, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Kentucky history, has tied himself closely to President Donald Trump as he prepares to defend himself […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial

McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial 00:41

 Mitch McConnell is arguing against witnesses giving testimony in Trump's impeachment trial. McConnell had a different view in 1999 when he advocated having witnesses testify against Bill Clinton. "There have been 15 impeachments... two of them were cut short by resignations, in the other 13...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KittyGearha

kitty gearhart Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky https://t.co/YEjMposDl9 3 hours ago

WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell regularly notes that among the four congressional leaders, he’s the only one… https://t.co/JwemKoYfAh 4 hours ago

HulitKaren

Karen Johnson-Hulit RT @BEVHOWARD40: Sen. Mitch McConnell files for seventh term in Kentucky https://t.co/AKkZQCIl7p 5 hours ago

CondieKristine

ERA Now 💜 RT @Emolclause: Coincidentally, RIGHT AFTER the big U.K. Conservative "win", @senatemajldr formerly files to run for a seventh time. Was he… 5 hours ago

Putin_Trump_16

God have mercy on America RT @Reelhousewife1: THIS, or HE ⏬⏬is the reason we need Term Limits in Congress. https://t.co/ORKJG4d4np 6 hours ago

WTOKTV

WTOK-TV Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed for reelection in Kentucky as the Republican seeks a seventh term… https://t.co/YYy4AGf6NI 6 hours ago

ranchlady1

Donna Harlan 7x6= too long to be fair. https://t.co/emrUSqz3Hf 8 hours ago

ranchlady1

Donna Harlan 7 x6 = too long. https://t.co/emrUSqz3Hf 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.