Creighton tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58 Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58 on Friday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays. Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its […]

