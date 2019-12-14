Global  

Capsules from Saturday’s matches at the Presidents Cup

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Capsules from Saturday’s matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne: Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Marc Leishman and Haotong Li, International, 3 and 2. Thomas gave the Americans the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 second hole. Li was in the trees and chipped […]
