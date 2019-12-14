Global  

‘Not Fair That I Am Being Impeached’: US President Donald Trump

WorldNews Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
‘Not Fair That I Am Being Impeached’: US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump on Friday, 13 December, said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. “It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong!” Trump said in a tweet on 13 December night as a key Congressional committee, earlier in the day, approved the two articles of impeachment against him. The impeachment against Trump now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority. Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be...
