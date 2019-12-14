‘Not Fair That I Am Being Impeached’: US President Donald Trump Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

US President Donald Trump on Friday, 13 December, said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. “It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong!” Trump said in a tweet on 13 December night as a key Congressional committee, earlier in the day, approved the two articles of impeachment against him. The impeachment against Trump now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority. Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be... US President Donald Trump on Friday, 13 December, said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. “It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong!” Trump said in a tweet on 13 December night as a key Congressional committee, earlier in the day, approved the two articles of impeachment against him. The impeachment against Trump now moves to the House of Representatives, where the opposition Democratic Party enjoys a majority. Once passed by the House, the trial for impeachment would be... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this seanissan RT @realDonaldTrump: It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats… 6 minutes ago