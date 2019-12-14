Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trial

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trialOver Sen. Mitch McConnell's "total coordination" with the Trump White House, Rep. Val Demings, said the Kentucky Republican "must recuse himself."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial

McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton's Trial 00:41

 Mitch McConnell is arguing against witnesses giving testimony in Trump's impeachment trial. McConnell had a different view in 1999 when he advocated having witnesses testify against Bill Clinton. "There have been 15 impeachments... two of them were cut short by resignations, in the other 13...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephenstahl6

stephen stahl Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment...FUCK the Nation… https://t.co/ecb4hmpWKM 1 day ago

kkalmes2

(((Kevin Kalmes))) Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trial… https://t.co/d2NpavUYmw 2 days ago

zoobadger

Philip Beckert @MeghanMcCain Not only is this your usual intellectually lazy both-sides nonsense, but it's also patently false. M… https://t.co/ZeGVZVXkP5 2 days ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trial… https://t.co/RwP5bEOi91 2 days ago

EdwardARowe1

Edward A. Rowe RT @Bev_DeSomber: Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trial https://t.co/gMRB… 2 days ago

Bev_DeSomber

Bev DeSomber Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment trial… https://t.co/QcQcHxUOqI 2 days ago

nu2fl123

Frank Barbieri Jr RT @nu2fl123: Democrats showing the world they are nothing but spoiled children. What a circus of Democratic bull. Democrats rip McConnell… 2 days ago

PoliticalSense1

Veteran4aKindAmerica Democrats rip McConnell after he vowed 'total coordination' with Trump White House on impeachment... https://t.co/xVwn7M7ZeH via @Yahoo 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.