HMDA bags ₹155 cr. on first day of Uppal Bagayat auction Saturday, 14 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

On the first day of e-auction of plots in its Uppal Bagayat layout on Saturday, HMDA got the highest price of ₹77,000 per square yard for a 166-square 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pioneer General Trading Co LLC HMDA bags ₹155 cr. on first day of Uppal Bagayat auction https://t.co/oHN4Bj84Tf 1 week ago