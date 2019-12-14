Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

HMDA bags ₹155 cr. on first day of Uppal Bagayat auction

Hindu Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
On the first day of e-auction of plots in its Uppal Bagayat layout on Saturday, HMDA got the highest price of ₹77,000 per square yard for a 166-square
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pioneertrades

Pioneer General Trading Co LLC HMDA bags ₹155 cr. on first day of Uppal Bagayat auction https://t.co/oHN4Bj84Tf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.