Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Allen scores 19 as Utah rolls past Weber State 60-49

Seattle Times Saturday, 14 December 2019 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 19 points to lead the Utah past Weber State 60-49 in the Beehive Classic on Saturday. Riley Battin added nine points and 10 rebounds and Mikael Jantunen and Branden Carlson each had nine points for the Utes (8-2). Jerrick Harding scored 17 points, Cody John had 15 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Allen scores 19 as Utah rolls past Weber State 60-49 https://t.co/rx5VEiwHxd https://t.co/3yQQ9FKUBj 4 days ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Allen scores 19 as Utah rolls past Weber State 60-49 https://t.co/TktfYxkD0t https://t.co/F7bOQG9xu9 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.