Allen scores 19 as Utah rolls past Weber State 60-49

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 19 points to lead the Utah past Weber State 60-49 in the Beehive Classic on Saturday. Riley Battin added nine points and 10 rebounds and Mikael Jantunen and Branden Carlson each had nine points for the Utes (8-2). Jerrick Harding scored 17 points, Cody John had 15

