Anne Sacoolas, Harry Dunn crash suspect, pictured back behind the wheel

Telegraph.co.uk Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
News video: Harry Dunn crash suspect filmed in US

Harry Dunn crash suspect filmed in US 00:29

 The US diplomat's wife suspected of killing Harry Dunn has been filmed for the first time since returning to the United States. Anne Sacoolas is thought to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she knocked the teenager off his motorbike near the RAF Croughton base, in Northamptonshire....

todaynow8

today now Harry Dunn: US diplomat’s wife Anne Sacoolas https://t.co/AQvIxW98px https://t.co/JIAsz7aIK6 4 seconds ago

ashleyday52

Ashley Day RT @SkyNewsBreak: The Crown Prosecution Service has charged U.S. diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving in c… 2 minutes ago

EvaCaletkova

Eva Caletkova The woman who had collided with British teenager Harry Dunn as she drove out of an airbase in Northamptonshire appa… https://t.co/XK4pZwZnQN 3 minutes ago

TwittingSystem

📺ℑ𝔫𝔠𝔬𝔪𝔭𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔟𝔩𝔢🧠 RT @piersmorgan: So happy for the Dunn family they’ve got some good news before their first Christmas without Harry. But justice will only… 4 minutes ago

snherbert

simon herbert Is the pursuit of a criminal case in this instance partly the result of #annesacoolas having fled the investigation… https://t.co/ueVVr4Eu1D 4 minutes ago

Mickster_1

Мick 🌹 RT @Iceman_cometh1: Slap in the face. Complaining that UK sentences are tough is ridiculous. US citizens shouldn’t come here if they won’t… 5 minutes ago

Ironclad1215

Paul O'Rourke Esq. كافر RT @DominicRaab: I welcome the taking of a charging decision following the death of Harry Dunn - an important step towards justice for Harr… 5 minutes ago

THECOUNTnews

Count - TheCount.News RT @THECOUNTnews: #BREAKING:: Anne Sacoolas Charged In Death Of Harry Dunn ‘Death By Dangerous Driving’ Report https://t.co/QqHtB7Zh20 via… 6 minutes ago

