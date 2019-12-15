Hagans scores 21, leads No. 8 Kentucky past Georgia Tech Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 67-53 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Wildcats (8-1) won their sixth straight game going into a two-game trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Christmas break. Kentucky coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 against his former assistants. […] 👓 View full article

