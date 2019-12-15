Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium

NYTimes.com Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
The blaze was quickly contained and there were no injuries reported, a fire official said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Reported Fire Breaks Out At New Globe Life Field In Arlington

Reported Fire Breaks Out At New Globe Life Field In Arlington 00:11

 A fire has reportedly broken out at Globe Life Field in Arlington Saturday afternoon, causing smoke to rise from the top of the Rangers new $1.1 billion home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thought4daily

dailythoughts Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/HC5HyKIh8x https://t.co/shiKGK1nVI 4 days ago

seminalkic

Semin Alkic Fire breaks out at Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, but no injuries reported - CBS Sports https://t.co/XtJQjM7S1j 4 days ago

1SportsAndMore1

Sports and More Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/rrnP1IgpXN https://t.co/lKbrHZrbhT 5 days ago

Deportesonline8

sports Online8 Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/DPjrpjI4ut https://t.co/pJOilXHlT0 5 days ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Fire breaks out at Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, but no injuries reported https://t.co/8FL8rsdLBp via @CBSSports 5 days ago

KPLC7News

KPLC No injuries were reported after fire broke out at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction… https://t.co/cC3i2AeSsa 5 days ago

kthr_bp

北海道BPメモ＠非公式 Fire breaks out at under construction Texas Rangers park https://t.co/5xvC4sSwzE 5 days ago

BuzzingHot

BuzzingHot Feeds Sports: Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/WyScIUYOSx https://t.co/X4x21eLSA6 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.