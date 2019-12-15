The blaze was quickly contained and there were no injuries reported, a fire official said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this dailythoughts Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/HC5HyKIh8x https://t.co/shiKGK1nVI 4 days ago Semin Alkic Fire breaks out at Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, but no injuries reported - CBS Sports https://t.co/XtJQjM7S1j 4 days ago Sports and More Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/rrnP1IgpXN https://t.co/lKbrHZrbhT 5 days ago sports Online8 Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/DPjrpjI4ut https://t.co/pJOilXHlT0 5 days ago MikeAngus Fire breaks out at Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, but no injuries reported https://t.co/8FL8rsdLBp via @CBSSports 5 days ago KPLC No injuries were reported after fire broke out at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction… https://t.co/cC3i2AeSsa 5 days ago 北海道BPメモ＠非公式 Fire breaks out at under construction Texas Rangers park https://t.co/5xvC4sSwzE 5 days ago BuzzingHot Feeds Sports: Fire Breaks Out at New Texas Rangers Stadium https://t.co/WyScIUYOSx https://t.co/X4x21eLSA6 5 days ago