Maple Leafs cruise to 4-1 victory over Oilers

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs powered their way to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which has won three of its past four games. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitch Marner also […]
News video: NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19 02:35

 Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Edmonton Oilers

