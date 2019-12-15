Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust has helped carry the Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup. Rust scored twice in regulation and got the lone goal in the shootout, and the Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night. “That’s just a character win,” Rust said. “We obviously […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IrishBurghProud

IrishBurghProud PHN: Rust Scores 2, Shootout Winner, Penguins Beat LA Kings 5-4 https://t.co/9p1nMTJBcU 6 days ago

GoErie

GoErie Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/xefdBiQx4T https://t.co/AYPQavfFvw 6 days ago

GoErieSports

GoErieSports Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/wTY44h08nN https://t.co/RthfhOouOw 6 days ago

truebluefan

Roger Greene Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/Ef0IVUZLnK 1 week ago

greene_roger

Roger Greene Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/sv12Qb08US 1 week ago

truebluefan58

Sportstwo Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/foFKDD08PD 1 week ago

VenangoExtra

Venango Extra Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/pzP3jEsZBC https://t.co/RVwZKqXGP8 1 week ago

clarion_extra

Clarion Extra Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 https://t.co/I2T4rMwfco https://t.co/BxPJosXG8R 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.