Rust scores in shootout, Penguins beat Kings 5-4 Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust has helped carry the Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin out of the lineup. Rust scored twice in regulation and got the lone goal in the shootout, and the Penguins beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday night. “That’s just a character win,” Rust said. “We obviously […] 👓 View full article

