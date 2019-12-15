Global  

Sackler-owned opioid maker goes global with OD treatment

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
The gleaming booth towered over the medical conference in Italy in October, advertising a new brand of antidote for opioid overdoses. “Be prepared. Get naloxone. Save a life,” the slogan on its walls said. Some conference attendees were stunned when they saw the booth’s company logo: Mundipharma, the international affiliate of Purdue Pharma — the […]
