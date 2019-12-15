International shooter pens letter to Amit Shah in blood, offers to hang Nirbhaya rape convicts herself

One of the accused, Akshay Kumar Singh filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on the death sentence given to him which is scheduled for hearing on December 17.

