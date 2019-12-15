What could North Korea's 'Christmas gift' to the US be? Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)We're back in familiar territory. North Korea is again issuing cryptic threats that officials around the world are scrambling to decipher. A so-called "Christmas gift" for the United States, a year-end deadline and a new path have all been mooted by the Kim Jong Un regime in the past 12 months. Kim and Trump have met three times in the hopes of striking a deal that would see North Korea trade its nuclear weapons and the missiles used to fire them in exchange for sanctions relief and normalized relations. Whether this is actually achievable remains uncertain. Even the sharpest and most experienced minds studying North Korea say their predictions as to what happens next... Seoul, South Korea (CNN)We're back in familiar territory. North Korea is again issuing cryptic threats that officials around the world are scrambling to decipher. A so-called "Christmas gift" for the United States, a year-end deadline and a new path have all been mooted by the Kim Jong Un regime in the past 12 months. Kim and Trump have met three times in the hopes of striking a deal that would see North Korea trade its nuclear weapons and the missiles used to fire them in exchange for sanctions relief and normalized relations. Whether this is actually achievable remains uncertain. Even the sharpest and most experienced minds studying North Korea say their predictions as to what happens next... 👓 View full article

