Katie Price faces homelessness as she ‘loses £2million ‘Mucky Mansion’ amid bankruptcy’
Sunday, 15 December 2019 () Katie was at risk of losing her mansion after she was declared bankrupt Katie Price faces a bleak Christmas, as she was forced to sign over her £2million so-called ‘mucky mansion’ after being declared bankrupt, according to reports. The 41-year-old, who is currently having extensive renovation work done on the Sussex mansion, now faces homelessness. It comes after Katie, who was once worth £45million, was declared bankrupt at the High Court in November after failing to settle debts via a payment plan. Now, according to Sunday People, Land Registry documents confirmed Katie – who has just returned from a glitzy NYC trip – was recently forced to sign her...
Katie Price joins judging panel for The Dreamboys auditions The television personality will sit on the judging panel during the male stripping group's first ever auditions, which will be held live in London on Saturday 14th December. Katie said in a statement: Katie said in a statement: The...