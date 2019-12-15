Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katie Price faces homelessness as she ‘loses £2million ‘Mucky Mansion’ amid bankruptcy’

WorldNews Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
Katie Price faces homelessness as she ‘loses £2million ‘Mucky Mansion’ amid bankruptcy’Katie was at risk of losing her mansion after she was declared bankrupt Katie Price faces a bleak Christmas, as she was forced to sign over her £2million so-called ‘mucky mansion’ after being declared bankrupt, according to reports. The 41-year-old, who is currently having extensive renovation work done on the Sussex mansion, now faces homelessness. It comes after Katie, who was once worth £45million, was ­declared bankrupt at the High Court in November after failing to settle debts via a payment plan. Now, according to Sunday People, Land Registry documents confirmed Katie – who has just returned from a glitzy NYC trip – was recently forced to sign her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Katie Price joins judging panel for The Dreamboys auditions

Katie Price joins judging panel for The Dreamboys auditions 01:01

 Katie Price joins judging panel for The Dreamboys auditions The television personality will sit on the judging panel during the male stripping group's first ever auditions, which will be held live in London on Saturday 14th December. Katie said in a statement: Katie said in a statement: The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANDREWKERFOOT

ANDREW KERFOOT RT @Metro_Ents: It's not been a good month. https://t.co/cGBg899qAL 2 days ago

blobby707

Bobby Singh Katie Price faces homelessness as she 'loses £2million 'Mucky Mansion' https://t.co/tqntG7gzEY via @MetroUK She ca… https://t.co/93GPOu28a1 2 days ago

Rob76667549

Davy boy Oh what a shame she's a disgrace and to think young girls try to be like her. Price faces homelessness as she 'lose… https://t.co/Kr1U5StZBn 2 days ago

Clicpics1

Clicpics Katie Price faces homelessness as she 'loses £2million 'Mucky Mansion' https://t.co/WefKBwTiOz via @MetroUK 2 days ago

pausefun

PauseFun Katie Price faces homelessness as she 'loses £2million 'Mucky Mansion' amid bankruptcy' - https://t.co/QOXu2dI8ZN https://t.co/Qtxx0PVkup 3 days ago

MetroUK

Metro Things are going from bad to worse for Katie Price https://t.co/0DL3AAPMtM 3 days ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment It's not been a good month. https://t.co/cGBg899qAL 3 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Katie Price faces homelessness as she ‘loses £2million ‘Mucky Mansion’ amid bankruptcy’ https://t.co/1NqEPeug33 https://t.co/ee0wShj87A 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.