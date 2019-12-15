Katie Price faces homelessness as she ‘loses £2million ‘Mucky Mansion’ amid bankruptcy’

Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Katie was at risk of losing her mansion after she was declared bankrupt Katie Price faces a bleak Christmas, as she was forced to sign over her £2million so-called 'mucky mansion' after being declared bankrupt, according to reports. The 41-year-old, who is currently having extensive renovation work done on the Sussex mansion, now faces homelessness. It comes after Katie, who was once worth £45million, was ­declared bankrupt at the High Court in November after failing to settle debts via a payment plan. Now, according to Sunday People, Land Registry documents confirmed Katie – who has just returned from a glitzy NYC trip – was recently forced to sign her...


