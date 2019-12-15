Louis de Villiers Hoping to see action and change following the words. #EcologicalEmergency #ClimateEmergency #TellTheTruth… https://t.co/3shzkY3lYA 1 day ago

💧Naomi Hooper RT @gabriellechan: “It is no longer tenable for factions within the party to dismiss climate change as a left-wing issue for the simple fac… 2 days ago

Mike Groome RT @shayne_chester: To the 1000's fighting fires, we see you and thank you. To MoFo who spent just 45 days in parliament this year arguing… 4 days ago

Margaret Hollingdale '..it is no longer tenable for factions within the party to dismiss #ClimateChange as a left-wing issue for the sim… https://t.co/djFpS5hgiH 4 days ago

John Freeth At Last .......... Coalition's climate warriors: party insiders work to sway MPs to take action https://t.co/qenQ7IRPsP 4 days ago

Rachel Watts 🌈 "The challenge we are posed with is how to shift those Coalition members who are held back by vocal, organised elem… https://t.co/Q0Mt1rp1BN 4 days ago

Helena Sindelar™🇨🇿🇮🇪 Coalition's climate warriors: party insiders work to sway MPs to take action - Sydney Morning Herald https://t.co/AWVq8IQRx7 via @GoogleNews 4 days ago