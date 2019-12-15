Global  

Jones scores twice, Packers complete season sweep of Bears

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 December 2019 ()
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 on Sunday in the 200th edition of he NFL’s oldest rivalry. With the win, the Packers (11-3) swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the […]
