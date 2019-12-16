Global  

Steelers’ Conner set to return against Bills

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Running back James Conner is active for the Pittsburgh Steelers after he missed five of the past six games with a shoulder injury. Conner practiced fully, but was listed questionable for Sunday’s game against Buffalo and wanted to avoid a repeat of prematurely returning to game action. He played just one quarter […]
