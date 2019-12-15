'The Simpsons' turns 30: 12 major moments from the show's record-breaking journey Sunday, 15 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

'The Simpsons' premiered on Dec. 17, 1989. Thirty years later, the record-setting animated classic continues, no finale in sight.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this