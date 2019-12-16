Global  

Hong Kong protests flare ahead of Xi meeting with city leader

Reuters Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late night street clashes with anti-government protesters, ahead of a potentially pivotal meeting between Hong Kong's leader and China's president in Beijing on Monday.
News video: Hong Kong protests flare up ahead of key meeting

Hong Kong protests flare up ahead of key meeting 01:35

 Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas in clashes with anti-government protesters on Sunday, ahead of a potentially pivotal meeting between leader Carrie Lam and China&apos;s president in Beijing. Eve Johnson reports.

Smash and grab: Crime gangs prey on Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong seller of luxury watches looked on in horror as masked men wielding the biggest sledgehammer he’d ever seen smashed through...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNewsReuters IndiaReuters

Hong Kong protests: Some business thrive as movement spreads

Continuing protests take toll on Hong Kong economy but a few enterprising companies cash in on movement
Al Jazeera

