Bears’ disappointing season comes down to lack of execution Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — After a 12-4 record and a division title last season — coach Matt Nagy’s first at the helm — many Chicago Bears fans entered this season thinking Super Bowl. Now, following a 21-13 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the Bears eliminated from playoff contention, Chicago […] 👓 View full article

