Pacers beat Hornets 107-85 for 3rd straight victory

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Holiday didn’t offer much of an explanation for his recent scoring surge that has helped the Indiana Pacers win three consecutive games. But there’s no denying the second-year reserve guard has had a hot hand lately. On a Sunday when the Pacers relied heavily on their bench, Holiday scored 12 of […]
