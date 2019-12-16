Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Indiana University fraternity suspended amid allegations of assault, anti-Semitic and racist slurs

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
A fraternity at Indiana University in Bloomington is under investigation for allegations of physical assault and anti-Semitic and racial slurs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Indiana University Fraternity Suspended After Assault Claim - https://t.co/m4iD2DcM1l 42 minutes ago

CanfieldKenny

Ken Heyman RT @StopAntisemites: Since the attack, @IndianaUniv has suspended the Fraternity from holding all activities; the 3 Jewish students that we… 2 hours ago

Headed4College

Headed For College Theta Tau fraternity @IndianaUniv suspended for anti-Semitic video, assault https://t.co/EDMkgWUxCG #Antisemitism #highered 6 hours ago

yooper3215

No B.S. Zone🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @thedailybeast: A fraternity at Indiana University in Bloomington has been suspended over an incident that allegedly involved a physical… 6 hours ago

NathalieMolina

Nathalie Molina Niño Indiana University Fraternity Suspended Following Assault of 3 Jewish Students https://t.co/IaAtz0heBW 8 hours ago

CatGray

Cat Gray RT @JewishJournal: Indiana University Fraternity Suspended Following Assault of 3 Jewish Students https://t.co/ODixVT6eQj 8 hours ago

Hydrothunder9

Hairon Sosa RT @CNN: An Indiana University fraternity has been suspended from activities amid allegations of a physical assault and the use of anti-Sem… 8 hours ago

gpkny

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Indiana U. fraternity suspended after Jewish students assaulted https://t.co/JleInfGcr5 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.