Moderate earthquake felt in Alaska’s biggest city

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents of Anchorage and the Matsu Valley felt a light earthquake that hit the Cook Inlet region Sunday night, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit at 6:30 p.m. and had an epicenter that was 22 miles (36 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, the state’s biggest city. The earthquake […]
