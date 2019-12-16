Global  

Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights top Canucks 6-3

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Sunday night. Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights. It was the fifth time this season Vegas had five different goal scorers in a […]
