'I get bleeding in my eyes': How Eunice turned her horror year into HSC science excellence

The Age Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
A rare condition means Eunice Cheng, from James Ruse Agricultural High School, has to sometimes sleep upright - including during her HSC exams. It didn't stop her coming first in science extension.
