Citizenship Act protests: SC to hear pleas alleging police atrocities on students

Hindu Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
The Court takes serious note on the destruction of public property, says it must be stopped immediately
News video: Watch: Protest against Citizenship Act in Maulana Azad University, Hyderabad

Watch: Protest against Citizenship Act in Maulana Azad University, Hyderabad 02:02

 The fire over the Citizenship Amendment Act is spreading. After the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students, protests were also held in the Maulana Azad University in Hyderabad over the contentious act.

sajeetkm

Sajeet Kesav Manghat RT @BloombergQuint: At least two dozen university campuses across India saw students lead protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, police… 59 minutes ago

Wajahat_Shakir

wajahat Waseem وجاهة الحسيني RT @BloombergQuint: Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct clashed with police and damaged several buses in N… 2 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct clashed with police and damaged several buses… https://t.co/gPH5t6ky6T 2 hours ago

dharmeshpratap5

Dharmesh Pratap RT @news18dotcom: #BREAKING | SC refuses to hear pleas on Jamia violence. #CAAshowdown #CAAProtest #JamiaProtest #JamiaMiliaIslamia htt… 4 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint RT @BQthefineprint: #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Protests: Supreme Court directs petitioners to approach High Courts over police action against… 4 hours ago

BQthefineprint

The Fineprint #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Protests: Supreme Court directs petitioners to approach High Courts over police action aga… https://t.co/d0CO3zJmNK 4 hours ago

Akhileshmishras

Akhilesh Mishra Citizenship Act Protests LIVE: Police Arrest 10 for Jamia Violence, None Are Students, SC refuses to hear pleas on Jamia Milia 👌 4 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com #BREAKING | SC refuses to hear pleas on Jamia violence. #CAAshowdown #CAAProtest #JamiaProtest #JamiaMiliaIslamia… https://t.co/cwsrt2LEOe 5 hours ago

