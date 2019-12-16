Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. top trade negotiator praises deal, China remains cautious

Reuters Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator praised a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal which is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, while China remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Trade Deal Secured: Jim Cramer on China, Costco, Facebook

Trade Deal Secured: Jim Cramer on China, Costco, Facebook 05:20

 Jim Cramer breaks down whether to believe in the phase one trade deal with China.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.