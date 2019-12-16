U.S. Secretly Expelled Chinese Officials Suspected of Spying After Breach of Military Base

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

WASHINGTON--The U.S. government secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials this fall after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia, according to people with knowledge of the episode. The expulsions appear to be the first of Chinese diplomats suspected of espionage in more than 30 years. U.S. officials believe at least one of the Chinese officials was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, said six people with knowledge of the expulsions. The group, which included the officials' wives, evaded military personnel pursuing them and stopped only after fire trucks blocked their path. The episode in September, which neither Washington nor Beijing made public,...


