Why a N.S. school named after Prince Andrew is reconsidering its name Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

For 59 years, a Dartmouth, N.S., high school has carried Prince Andrew's name. At a public meeting on Jan. 20, officials will discuss whether to change the school's name. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this