Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A shooting in northwestern Indiana has killed a 4-year-old Gary boy and left his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said. Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence about 1 a.m. Monday found the wounded boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s 27-year-old […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Man charged in shooting of 3 year old

Man charged in shooting of 3 year old 00:30

 Man charged in shooting of 3 year old

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Village_Report

The Village Reporter Indiana Shooting Leaves 4-Year-Old Dead, Pregnant Mom Hurt https://t.co/BiozFbplfK 2 days ago

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis Gary police responding to reports of a shooting at a residence early Monday found the wounded boy, who died later a… https://t.co/CBkJQdRawm 2 days ago

angelsx3

Carole'sCollectables Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt https://t.co/Tbcdd4dkii 3 days ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV The boy's father was shot and killed earlier this year. https://t.co/be4ImzCTlQ 3 days ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt https://t.co/sw9mzTDYFB 3 days ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: Shooting in northwestern Indiana kills four-year-old boy and leaves his pregnant mother hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police s… 3 days ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt - ABC News https://t.co/kkA6AYDFve (via @ABC3 days ago

BeatriceLacy

Beatrice Lacy Indiana shooting leaves 4-year-old dead, pregnant mom hurt - WPTA21 https://t.co/tgWN6iB821 #EndGunViolence 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.