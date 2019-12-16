Zimbabwe VP’s wife charged with attempting to kill him Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The wife of Zimbabwe’s vice president has been charged with attempting to murder her husband. Marry Chiwenga, a former model and wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Monday where she was also charged with money laundering and fraud, amid reports of a troubled marriage. Wearing […] 👓 View full article

