Cruise ship captain in May’s deadly Danube crash re-arrested

Seattle Times Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The cruise ship captain involved in a May collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River in which 28 people were killed has been rearrested over concerns he may try to flee before his trial, Hungarian prosecutors said Monday. The 64-year-old captain of the Viking Sigyn, identified only as Yuriy […]
