Tom Brady will give his jersey to Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who was 'too scared' to ask for it

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Bengals running back Joe Mixon wanted to ask Tom Brady for his jersey but said he was "too scared." The Patriots QB, however, plans to deliver.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Brady On Patriots' Fans Taking Over Bengals' Stadium: 'That Was Sweet, Man'

Brady On Patriots' Fans Taking Over Bengals' Stadium: 'That Was Sweet, Man' 00:59

 Tom Brady appreciated the support from Patriots fans during Sunday's road game in Cincinnati.

