Protest turns violent in U.P.’s Mau

Hindu Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in Mau district on Monday following which the administration imposed prohibitory orders un
Abhilash0021431

Abhilash RT @SanskariBaalak: @smittal_ips @amitsurg @FarOutAkhtar @MumbaiPolice @NIA_India Not sure how calling for a protest against a law amounts… 6 minutes ago

StrateTalking

🇮🇳 Bharat 🇮🇳 @FarOutAkhtar Protest peaceful hona chahiye? Yaad rahe Vaise tumhara protest bogus hai. Don't mislead to get cheap… https://t.co/kbDSYW66jJ 12 minutes ago

infamousArjun

arjun. RT @Nidhi: Everyone has the right to protest peacefully. But when it turns violent and turns to vandalism, then you’ve lost the argument 28 minutes ago

Markhorium

FreeKashmirMarkhorium RT @NavjotSingSidhu: Dear #Sikhs of Delhi & India Please open the doors of the Gurdwaras for the students who are struggling to eat due to… 45 minutes ago

chandu532

Chandra Kant Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA rioters now attack a school bus after ‘peaceful’ protest turned violent https://t.co/QIgHbbxpb6 54 minutes ago

NavjotSingSidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu Dear #Sikhs of Delhi & India Please open the doors of the Gurdwaras for the students who are struggling to eat due… https://t.co/O0bZPnGLQB 1 hour ago

FairAndJustYes

Fair&Justified @thewire_in Protest Over Citizenship Law Turns Violent in Delhi's Seelampur, 21 Injured. #RSSHinduTerrorGangs infil… https://t.co/mjWSf7m9qt 1 hour ago

ProudIn22750176

Proud Indian RT @OpIndia_com: Delhi turns into a war zone as anti-CAA protestors now attack a school bus after 'peaceful' protest turned violent https:/… 2 hours ago

