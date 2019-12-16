Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

HSC, ATAR results LIVE: NSW Year 12 students receive end of year results

The Age Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
About 75,000 students will be getting their HSC results at 6am followed by their ATARs at 1pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hugobrown

Hugo RT @surlyITguy: Young adults, know that the HSC is not the be all and end all of your life. The end of your compulsory schooling is a major… 16 hours ago

surlyITguy

James Wallace Young adults, know that the HSC is not the be all and end all of your life. The end of your compulsory schooling is… https://t.co/S6i4hlwHvC 18 hours ago

NepaleseAussie

हरिभक्त To all the HSC students waking up this morning to their atar scores.. congrats if you made the grade you wanted.… https://t.co/l98TkXvOiX 18 hours ago

PEFOZ

Public Ed Foundation RT @pallavisinghal_: Good morning! I'm live blogging the release of HSC results and ATARs today. If you want to share your result, please g… 19 hours ago

malcolm_conway

Malcolm Conway Always a reminder of the scale of secondary education in NSW, 75,000 Year 12 students receive end of year results /… https://t.co/EVrUntTHdF 20 hours ago

JaneNeedhamSC

Jane Needham SC Ms17 slept in and was confused when I asked her to text me any "interesting information" today. Nobody so relaxed a… https://t.co/kEG3qSrRCC 21 hours ago

marywardy

Mary Ward Truly the most wholesome place to be at 5:30am on a Tuesday is watching a mum tear up while her daughter gets the… https://t.co/LWw6R6SxL1 23 hours ago

Achh15

Sal - Students should not let the ATAR discourage their dreams and ambitions. I never had one. Goodluck to all students.… https://t.co/FDOxXEtPAK 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.