Coffee, Netflix and talking to voters: How 2020 Democratic candidates stay energized on the trail Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Amid the grind of plane rides, bus tours, town halls and handshakes, here's how the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates unwind and re-energize.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DynamicAmerica.org Coffee, Netflix and talking to voters: How 2020 Democratic candidates stay energized on the trail… https://t.co/udB3NZ7q9Y 3 days ago RAY BAEZ Coffee, Netflix and talking to voters: How 2020 Democratic candidates stay energized on the trail… https://t.co/ZdBi3Tt2Hv 3 days ago USA TODAY Politics Amid the grind of plane rides, bus tours, town halls and handshakes, here's how the 2020 Democratic presidential ca… https://t.co/UB7XDEFm0o 3 days ago The Progressive Mind Coffee, Netflix and talking to voters: How 2020 Democratic candidates stay energized on the trail https://t.co/VVcmGO7Ihh 3 days ago