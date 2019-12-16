Global  

Obamacare enrollment period extended until December 18

WorldNews Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Obamacare enrollment period extended until December 18Washington (CNN)The open enrollment period for Obamacare has been extended until December 18 for those who couldn't sign up on Sunday, the original deadline, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Monday. In a statement, CMS said that out of "an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open...
News video: Affordable Care Act enrollment period extended until December 18

Affordable Care Act enrollment period extended until December 18 02:11

