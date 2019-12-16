Obamacare enrollment period extended until December 18 Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Washington (CNN)The open enrollment period for Obamacare has been extended until December 18 for those who couldn't sign up on Sunday, the original deadline, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Monday. In a statement, CMS said that out of "an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open...

