Her mother founded the Jan Powers Farmers Markets and in recent years Sammy had taken on the management of the markets.

You Might Like

Tweets about this W`ton Riddimz Radio RT @smh: Radio personality, farmers market mogul Sammy Power dies aged 55 https://t.co/X69tqGdnHn 20 hours ago The Sydney Morning Herald Radio personality, farmers market mogul Sammy Power dies aged 55 https://t.co/X69tqGdnHn 21 hours ago Brisbane Times 'Saw the good in everyone': radio personality Sammy Power dies aged 55 https://t.co/210fASuYmp 21 hours ago Brett Debritz I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the death of former @triplembrisbane breakfast host Sammy Power at just 55. I ha… https://t.co/hTTcTTQIiy 22 hours ago Move2Sydney Radio personality, farmers market mogul Sammy Power dies aged 55 https://t.co/Z4WbBLAxA9 22 hours ago